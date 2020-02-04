Michigan Humane Society Finds Home For The Three Little Pigs

This is the best update of the year (so far), the three little piggies abandoned at a park on the east side of the state have since found their forever home!

Now we are not ones to take credit where it may or may not be ours but when we posted this story up on our Facebook page, you all helped it spread far and wide.

MLive has now reported Hickory, Dickory and Dock will have happy little piggy lives at a farm in Jackson, Michigan (our listening area).

"Overwhelmed by the response from the community," the Michigan Humane Society had over 200 inquiries from around the country from people interested in bringing the piggies "wee, wee, wee, all the way home."

While the person who adopted the piglets wishes to remain anonymous, we feel we have formed a collective bond over them and we wish them the best raising these little guys who will grow to be between 500 and 700 pounds.