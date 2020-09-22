Michigan, Indiana and Ohio’s Most Embarrassing Google Searches are Crazy
The Midwest has a lot to be embarrassed about with these results. At least we're not searching for Nickelback concerts, am I right Pennsylvania.
Zippia.com used Google Trends ranging from August 2019 to August 2020 to find the most embarrassing yet common search in each state. Boy are the results eye-opening. We'll check out each state after we focus on Michigan and our neighbors to the South, Ohio and Indiana.
Michigan is coming off a bit insecure with the following google search, "What am i good at?"
Ohio most embarrassing google trend isn't "can I go to jail for being stupid." It's actually, "Does my cat love me?" Wow.
Indiana's most embarrassing google trend doesn't even follow the laws of grammar, "How is baby made?" It sounds like a caveman is using google.
Here are the embarrassing google search trends for all 50 states over the last 12 months. (I've bolded some of the more interesting ones.)
Alabama - Shoulder Pads
Alaska - Dog Carrier
Arizona - Feet Photos
Arkansas - Ear Bug
California - How to quit a job you just started
Colorado - Mumble Rap
Connecticut - Sussex Royal Instagram
Delaware - Are aliens real
Florida - How to get rid of ghost
Georgia - Where is africa
Hawaii - Mayonnaise recipe
Idaho - How to vape
Illinois - What do we breathe out
Indiana - How is baby made
Iowa - How to get fired
Kansas - Pumpkin spice latte
Kentucky - How to become a vampire
Louisiana - Why do I sweat so much
Maine - Disc Golf
Maryland - Love is blind
Massachusetts - Will Smith Rap
Michigan - What am i good at
Minnesota - Hacky sack
Mississippi - Is the earth round
Missouri - How to fake sick
New Hampshire - What does hampshire mean
New Jersey - Weegee board
New Mexico - Justin Bieber Nudes
New York - Velour tracksuits
North Carolina - Nicholas Sparks
Montana - Nick Nolte
Nebraska - Smelly Feet
Nevada - Guy Fieri
North Dakota - Ok boomer meaning
Ohio - Does my cat love me
Oklahoma - Bigfoot evidence
Oregon - Live Laugh Love
Pennsylvania - Nickleback concert
Rhode Island - Love Island
South Carolina - Live pd
South Dakota - Dr. Phil
Tennessee - Is my house haunted
Texas - Does my dog love me
Utah - Baby Geniuses
Vermont - Where is Canada
Virginia - Royal Family
Washington - bigfoot hunters
West Virginia - why is my poop green
Wisconsin - why do people lie
Wyoming - casserole recipes