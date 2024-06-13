The World’s Largest Inflatable Theme Park is Coming to Michigan

Here's a great idea if you're looking for one more thing to add to your summer plans that you and your kiddos are sure to enjoy.

After all, who doesn't love jumping and stumbling around in bouncy castles? That's right, this one isn't just for the kiddos.

Frankenmuth, Michigan, will soon host The Big Bounce America, the world's largest traveling inflatable theme park, this August at the Frankenmuth River Place Shops.

Get our free mobile app

From The Big Bounce America:

Standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covering an area of over 16,000 square feet, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music.

This stop on the tour is considered a special event for The Big Bounce America. Unlike the other locations, Frankenmuth's event will be entirely family-inclusive. Other stops such as Cleveland and Columbus have adult-only ticket options.

Still, that doesn't mean you can't get in on the fun with the kiddos. Parents and guardians are free unless they plan to jump around themselves. Just keep in mind that kids ages three and younger can't bounce without a parent.

Tickets are $34.95 each and get you three hours in The World's Biggest Bounce House at a designated time slot. The Frankenmuth event will also have the Air Space inflatable available for unlimited access with a ticket.

In all, 10 huge inflatables will be on site for tons of family fun.

Tickets for the event, which will be held from August 8 to August 10, are available here.

America's 10 Most 'Instagrammable' Festivals If you're looking for an incredible festival and a way to increase your followers, consider attending one of America's most talked-about events. Vegas Gems , a sweepstake casino site, recently looked at the country's 35 most popular gatherings to determine which events were pictured the most on social media. Here's a look at America's 10 Most 'Instagrammable' Festivals. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow