Michigander's know we have some of the most beautiful wine country in the world, with some of the best wineries to be found. Now it seems, USA Today agrees with what we already knew, and so do their readers.

Once again this year USA Today is celebrating their "10Best Readers' Choice" in several categories including Best Wine Country Hotel and Best Wine Regions in the county. This year one Michigan location and one northern Michigan winery find themselves on the list for voting by readers across the country.

Old Mission Peninsula is in the running for Best Wine Region against some pretty impressive competition. USA Today writes, "North America is home to more than 250 grape-growing regions. We asked a panel of wine industry experts to pick their favorite North American wine regions".

The nomination describes Old Mission Peninsula as follows:

"Michigan’s Old Mission Peninsula is home to just 10 wineries in the northwestern portion of the state along Grand Traverse Bay. The 19,200 acres of vineyards here grow mostly vinifera grapes – Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Pinot Noir, Merlot and Cabernet Franc, though visitors can also sample ice wine."

You can vote for Old Mission Peninsula here.

Also in the running for the "10Best Readers' Choice" is Inn at Black Star Farms. The picturesque inn, located just 12 miles north of Traverse City along scenic M22, is vying to be named the "Best Wine Country Hotel 2021." Located in the heart of Leelanau County, the beautiful inn sits on 160 acres as part of the Black Star Farms Winery. Inn at Black Star Farms is part of the popular northern Michigan Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. The inn actually won the title last year, and is hoping fans of the inn will make it a repeat year.

You can view all the nominees, and vote for Inn at Black Star Farms here.