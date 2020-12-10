As someone who grew up 15 minutes from Michigan International Speedway, worked at the grocery store a mile down the road from it as my first job, and am getting more and more into NASCAR, this absolutely warms my heart!

Recently, MIS Cares held their annual Track and Toy Drive where people were able to go and donate either an unperishable food item or a new toy and in return, take five laps on the track at "highway speeds."

Now, I know I would get in trouble at this one because "highway speeds for me" range between 75-80 miles an hour...but still an amazing opportunity.

According to MLive, the event was a massive success bringing in 1,600 cars which meant six truckloads of food and 40 boxes of toys were hauled away at the end of the day.

The toys, as reported by MLive, went to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots programs in Jackson and Lenawee counties and the food went to the St. Mary of Good Counsel in Adrian.

Citing a statement from MIS President Rick Brenner, MLive reports just how happy the track and organization was with the turnout:

“Getting into the holiday spirit can be difficult during these challenging times, but the response from our guests was remarkable, and that generosity will go a long way in making the holidays a little more special for those in need," said Brenner. "We have such a wonderful community and fans, and this further demonstrates how amazing they both are – thank you."

MIS is also keeping the holiday spirit going through the end of the month with one of my personal favorite traditions, Nite Lites which is five miles of nothing but Christmas lights to drive through!

