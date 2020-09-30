Michigan International Speedway Will Only Host One NASCAR Race in 2021

The annual tradition of families heading to Michigan International Speedway to watch a NASCAR race Father's Day weekend will not be an option in 2021.

NASCAR announced their 2020 schedule Wednesday, and also announced some changes, according to Autoweek. This year, there will be a dirt track race as part of the Race for the Cup, two speedways (Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway) will not host races at all, and three speedways (Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway) all drop from two races down to one.

Michigan International Speedway has traditionally hosted the race on Father's Day weekend and then another in late August. The June stop at MIS has been scrapped, but the August date remains. The Father's Day race this year will be run at Nashville Superspeedway.

In a release, MIS said:

Fans who previously held tickets for Michigan International Speedway’s June NASCAR weekend will have the opportunity to relocate to comparable seating for the August 2021 race weekend, based on availability.

Two races were held at MIS in 2020, but there were no fans in attendance at either race. It remains to be seen what the 2021 season will look like in regards to spectators.

The full 2021 schedule (courtesy of MotorSport.com) is as follows:

Feb. 14 | Daytona 500

Feb. 21 | Homestead-Miami Speedway

Feb. 28 | Auto Club Speedway

March 7 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 14 | Phoenix Raceway

March 21 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 28 | Bristol Motor Speedway *Dirt Track Race

April 10 | Martinsville Speedway

April 18 | Richmond Raceway

April 25 | Talladega Superspeedway

May 2 | Kansas Speedway

May 9 | Darlington Raceway

May 16 | Dover International Speedway

May 23 | Circuit of the Americas

May 30 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 6 | Sonoma Raceway

June 13 | All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

June 20 | Nashville Superspeedway

June 26-27 | Pocono Raceway (doubleheader)

July 4 | Road America

July 11 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 18 | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

August 8 | Watkins Glen International

August 15 | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

August 22 | Michigan International Speedway

August 28 | Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 5 | Darlington Raceway

Sept. 11 | Richmond Raceway

Sept. 18 | Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 26 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 3 | Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 10 | Charlotte Roval

Oct. 17 | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 24 | Kansas Speedway

Oct. 31 | Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 7 | Phoenix Raceway