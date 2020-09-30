Michigan International Speedway Will Only Host One NASCAR Race in 2021
The annual tradition of families heading to Michigan International Speedway to watch a NASCAR race Father's Day weekend will not be an option in 2021.
NASCAR announced their 2020 schedule Wednesday, and also announced some changes, according to Autoweek. This year, there will be a dirt track race as part of the Race for the Cup, two speedways (Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway) will not host races at all, and three speedways (Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway) all drop from two races down to one.
Michigan International Speedway has traditionally hosted the race on Father's Day weekend and then another in late August. The June stop at MIS has been scrapped, but the August date remains. The Father's Day race this year will be run at Nashville Superspeedway.
In a release, MIS said:
Fans who previously held tickets for Michigan International Speedway’s June NASCAR weekend will have the opportunity to relocate to comparable seating for the August 2021 race weekend, based on availability.
Two races were held at MIS in 2020, but there were no fans in attendance at either race. It remains to be seen what the 2021 season will look like in regards to spectators.
The full 2021 schedule (courtesy of MotorSport.com) is as follows:
Feb. 14 | Daytona 500
Feb. 21 | Homestead-Miami Speedway
Feb. 28 | Auto Club Speedway
March 7 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 14 | Phoenix Raceway
March 21 | Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 28 | Bristol Motor Speedway *Dirt Track Race
April 10 | Martinsville Speedway
April 18 | Richmond Raceway
April 25 | Talladega Superspeedway
May 2 | Kansas Speedway
May 9 | Darlington Raceway
May 16 | Dover International Speedway
May 23 | Circuit of the Americas
May 30 | Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 6 | Sonoma Raceway
June 13 | All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway
June 20 | Nashville Superspeedway
June 26-27 | Pocono Raceway (doubleheader)
July 4 | Road America
July 11 | Atlanta Motor Speedway
July 18 | New Hampshire Motor Speedway
August 8 | Watkins Glen International
August 15 | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
August 22 | Michigan International Speedway
August 28 | Daytona International Speedway
Sept. 5 | Darlington Raceway
Sept. 11 | Richmond Raceway
Sept. 18 | Bristol Motor Speedway
Sept. 26 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 3 | Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 10 | Charlotte Roval
Oct. 17 | Texas Motor Speedway
Oct. 24 | Kansas Speedway
Oct. 31 | Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 7 | Phoenix Raceway