Michigan Is Home To The Most Educated City In America

For the 5th year in a row, a city in Michigan is named the most educated in America.

If you think about it, it's pretty easy to guess which city was named the most educated. It's home to the University of Michigan... That's right, it is Ann Arbor.

Every year, WalletHub.com releases their list of the Most & Least Educated Cities in America and Ann Arbor has taken the top spot every time.

Check out the list of the top 10 cities below.

Most Educated Cities

Ann Arbor, MI San Jose, CA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Madison, WI Boston, MA Durham, NC Seattle, WA Austin, TX Provo, UT

Here are a few of the reasons why Ann Arbor is continually ranked the most educated in the country:

It has the highest percentage of high school diploma holders

It has the highest percentage of associate's degree holders or college-experienced adults

It has the highest percentage of bachelor's degree holders

It has the highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders

It has the 5th highest average university quality

But, Ann Arbor also has one big negative when it comes to education. It has the 5th largest racial education gap.

Four other Michigan cities made the list as well. Lansing / East Lansing ranked 29th overall on the list, Grand Rapids / Kentwood ranked 70th overall, Detroit / Warren / Dearborn ranked 78th overall, and Flint ranked 123rd overall.

Now that we've seen the best educated, let's check out the least.

Least Educated Cities

Visalia, CA Brownsville, TX McAllen, TX Bakersfield, CA Modesto, CA Hickory, NC Stockton, CA Salinas, CA Ocala, FL Corpus Christi, TX

California and Texas are home to 8 out of 10 of the least educated cities, but that kind of makes sense just because those are the two most populated states. Below, you can see an interactive map with all of the cities rankings.





You can check out the entire list at WalletHub.com, along with the methodology they used to determine the rankings.