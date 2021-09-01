Michigan Is Losing This Everyday For The Next 8 Weeks

Fall is upon us and soon we will be seeing falling temperatures and getting ready for Halloween and even the holidays. This summer did seem to fly by, but with a little luck, we will see mild temperatures through October.

Still plenty of fun ahead though before the snow flies, I am sure you have noticed it getting dark earlier and the sun coming up later in the morning hours. Before we know it November 7th will be here and we will be turning our clocks back one hour and it will be getting dark around 5 pm.

Get our free mobile app

So the Meteorological summer ended on Tuesday, and of course every day now we will lose some daylight as sunrise is later and sunset is earlier.

Here Is The Story The Sun This fall

Here is what we can expect according to fox47news.com and meteorologists, sunrise was at 6:58 a.m. on Tuesday and sunset is at 8:08 p.m. So we are losing about 2 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight every day for the next eight weeks.

If you are good at math, one month from today, sunrise will be 7:28 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:14 p.m.

Here is another fact for you,

The last time the sun will rise before 7 a.m. is on Sept. 3rd, when it rises at 6:59 a.m. The last time the sun will set at 8 p.m. will be on Sept. 4th.

Fun Things To Do In The Fall In Michigan

Let's get ready for everything pumpkin spice, and some great fall festivals that are on the way to the Mitten. Fall is also a great time to go hiking in Michigan as well as apple picking, salmon fishing, watching Big Ten Basketball, and maybe read a good book by the Fireplace. Enjoy.

UP NEXT: Reasons Fall Is Good For Your Mental Health

SEE MORE: Seven Things You Should Add to Your Michigan Fall Bucket List