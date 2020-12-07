Michigan Judge Allows Forensic Investigation Of Dominion Voting Machines

Last Saturday a Michigan State Court Administrative Office, released an order, requiring Antrim County to preserve its election records and allow forensic photos to be taken from 22 of their Dominion precinct tabulators. These tabulators were used in the Nov. 3rd general election, but this case is not related to the disputed presidential election.

According to reporting by Fox News this case was brought by William Bailey and comes from a very close result of a village marijuana proposal. Judge Kevin Elsenheimer's order stated that Bailey alleges that ballots were damaged during a recounting of the county's ballots conducted on November 6th. That recount resulted in the marijuana proposal in the Village of Central Lake changing from a tie to passing by one vote.

The judge stated:

“the judge's order instructs the county to "maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County."

One of President Trump’s lawyer tweeted:

Another attorney for President Trump, Jenna Ellis was on "Fox & Friends" yesterday morning and she said:

"Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines”

The judge's order does not mention the presidential race at all. I do not believe that does not matter since the machines will be forensically audited and perhaps something will be found. Remember Antrim County's use of those tabulator machines that used Dominion Voting Systems software changed votes from President Trump to Biden. There were also another 47 other counties in Michigan that used this same election software.

What will come of this I do not know but something has to be done to protect the integrity of our election system. The integrity that is currently missing in the eyes of 70 million American real voters.

Currently, Democrats, the media (I know this is a repeat of the last group), pundits, Democrat mouthpieces and the Republican establishment are all saying that sworn witness testimony no longer means a thing in our judicial system. According to these people we can never use sworn testimony or eyewitnesses to convict anyone of anything.

That will eventually hurt us all.

