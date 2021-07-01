MDOT to Halt Road Work for July 4th Holiday Weekend

MDOT will temporarily suspend a majority of ongoing projects for the Independence Day weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is doing its part to help ease congestion on roads for the holiday weekend. MDOT announced it will be halting construction-related restrictions on about 63% of state roads and bridges for the long holiday weekend.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 2 through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 107 of the 171 MDOT projects across the state will have lane restrictions removed. This is good news as AAA is forecasting a near-record number of Americans will be taking to the roads and an estimated 1.4 million Michigan residents will be getting behind the wheel this long holiday weekend. That is an increase of 20% compared to last year at this time.

You can view which projects will remain in place by clicking here as well as view current traffic conditions.

According to AAA, these are the daily best times to travel over the holiday

Thursday, July 1 after 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 2 before 12 noon

Saturday, July 3 after 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 Traffic expected to flow freely

Monday, July 5 before 1:00 p.m.

AAA also lists the worst times to travel

Thursday, July 1 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Friday, July 2 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 travel expected to flow freely

Monday, July 5 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

