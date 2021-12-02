Michigan Kroger Store Bares It All With Bare Shelves

A listener visited his local Kroger in Michigan just the other day and was met with bare shelves.

Did you ever think living in America, the land of plenty, you would walk into a well-known large grocery store chain and see empty shelves as far as the eye can see? I never thought I would but it appears that we have come to a point in our history that we have and will continue to do so.

The current administration does not appear to be able to get our supply chain problems under control. It has been 6 weeks since Biden told us that he will open the ports 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. I did not expect all the supply chain problems would be fixed by now but I did believe we would no longer be seeing empty grocery store shelves.

According to reporting by the Daily Wire “Biden’s decision to keep the Port of Los Angeles open “24 hours a day, seven days a week” has not made a dent in supply chain bottlenecks troubling businesses and consumers across the country”.

Enough words, a picture is worth a 1,000 words, and here is that picture. A picture I am told is from the Kroger’s in Michigan taken approximately at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 30th:

Photo courtesy of an anonymous listener

My fear is more Americans will start to accept this as normal when this is not normal for America. I spent quite a bit of time in Romania approximately 5 years after communism fell and this is exactly what I saw when I went into some of their stores.

Could this be another example of our supply chain problem or simply a refrigeration problem? The listener stated the following " butter aisle sold out completely".