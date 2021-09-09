Michigan Launches Online Portal To Access Immunization Records That Includes Covid-19 Vaccinations

The State of Michigan is making it easier for adults to quickly and easily access their immunization records, including their Covid-19 vaccination info.

As Covid-19 vaccines requirements have increased across the public and private sector, the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services is making it easier for Michigan's adults to access those records online.

Today the MDHHS announced the launch of the Michigan Immunization Portal. The portal will allow adults 18+ to quickly access vaccination records to view, download, or print. While all immunizations will be available, this feature will be especially helpful for those required to show proof of Covid-19 immunizations.

We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information. The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smartphone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination. -Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director

To ensure privacy and that individuals are only able to access their own immunization records, Michiganders must create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license, state ID or passport. There is no cost to access the portal.

Immunizations provided in another state or country may not be included in an individual’s record in the portal. If an individual’s immunization record can’t be found, records can still be requested from a physician’s office or local health department.

As the portal is only available for those 18 years or older, parents won’t be able to download their child’s immunization records. Parents may contact their child’s physician’s office or local health department to get a copy of their immunization records.

