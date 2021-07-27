Michigan Lawmaker Spends Hundreds of Dollars In Campaign Money At Strip Club

A Michigan lawmaker is being criticized for spending hundreds of dollars in campaign money at a Dearborn strip club. The money was spent on what State Rep. Jewell Jones called a 'constituent meeting'.

The spending was revealed as part of a legally required campaign finance disclosure on Monday. The lawmaker spent over $200 at the Pantheoin Club in Dearborn, which is described in their twitter bio as "The oldest and most established gentlemens club in Michigan! We are #1 in topless entertainment!"

In a text to the Detroit News the lawmaker said you have to 'meet people where they're at' and reportedly said that the club had "great lamb chops.":

We have (to) meet people where they're at some times ... #HOLLA

Also in the disclosure were numerous expenditures at Jon's Goodtime Bar & Grill in Inkster. Those expenses totaled nearly $4000 as the lawmaker noted that these meetings were for local 'stakeholders' and 'constituents'.

Jones was recently in the news as he narrowly avoided jail time and had to pay a $1000 fine after a recent drunk driving arrest in Livingston County. The fine came in the wake of Jones failing to pay for his alcohol tether in relation to the incident.

Jones has another hearing set for August in his drunk driving arrest. During the arrest in April Jones allegedly struggled with officers and threatened to 'call the governor'. His blood alcohol level at that time was 0.19, over two times the legal limit in Michigan.

