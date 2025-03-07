Michigan Lawmaker Targets Porn, Same-Sex Marriage Bans

A Michigan Republican Congressman is pursuing bans on same-sex marriage and pornography.

In recent days, Representative Josh Schriver of Oxford has introduced a resolution condemning the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples nationwide. Republicans in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota have also introduced similar resolutions.

Get our free mobile app

"This decision has defaced the definition of marriage, undermined our God-given rights, increased persecution of Christians, and confused the American family structure," Schriver said last Tuesday.

Schriver also posted on X screenshots of a story detailing his intentions to present legislation aiming to ban internet porn entirely.

Arkansas, Florida, and Texas have passed similar laws recently, though these state do not ban porn for adults over the age of 18. Schriver's intentions, as fortified by the first screenshot in his X post, are to ban pornography across the board for all Michiganders.

According to MIRS, Schriver asked Michigan State Police Lt. Jeff Hoffman if his department is "equipped to enforce" such a ban. Hoffman replied, “The MSP does not enforce the internet. We investigate crimes.”

As for his efforts against same-sex marriage, opposing lawmakers are already pushing back. According to WZZM, State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) is working to "enshrine marriage equality into state law."

"We would put forward a resolution that would allow voters a new chance to decide whether marriage equality should be legal in our state or not," Morgan told WZZM.

Morgan is confident voters would support protecting marriage equality in Michigan, though getting to that stage will not be easy, especially with Schriver directly opposing.

Schriver's resolutions lack authority, but if Michigan were not beholden to the Obergefell v. Hodges, the state would revert to language from 2004 in the state constitution that reads "the union of one man and one woman in marriage shall be the only agreement recognized as a marriage or similar union for any purpose."

According to WCPT 820, Schriver has in the past voted against a measure to restrict child marriage, called for banning contraception and promoted the "Great Replacement Theory", a conspiracy theory suggesting white Americans are being targeted and 'replaced' by non-white populations.

Dumbest Laws In Michigan Michigan still has some of the dumbest laws on the books Gallery Credit: Getty