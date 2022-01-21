Michigan Lawmaker Wants To Ban Hair Discrimination

I had no idea this was a problem. I even called people who have a different skin color than me, I am white if it matters to you, and was told they had no idea this was a problem.

That being said why is state Representative Sarah Anthony a Democrat from Lansing, a black person for those on the left who care, introduced House Bill 4275 (2021) CROWN Act first introduced in 2019.

Rep. Anthony and others want to amend Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to essentially ban all forms of hair discrimination in Michigan schools and workplaces. She and others believe children and adults are being discriminated against “based on hair texture and protective styles like braids, twists, locks and others.

Rep. Anthony re-introduced the bill last February. Lansing State Journal reported that Rep. Anthony stated:

The media has discussed various incidents of discrimination, especially in the Speaker of the House (Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell)'s community in Mount Pleasant, where a young girl’s hair was cut

I found it interesting that Rep. Anthony brought up the Speaker of the House Rep. Wentworth. That tells me this has more to do with politics than hair discrimination.

Also, do we really need to amend Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include everything someone could ever imagine that someone in Michigan may be discriminated against?

The report listed a number of local governments in Michigan that have passed their own versions of hair discrimination acts protecting their public employees. Rep. Anthony’s bill would also apply to private companies along with schools. Those local governments are:

Ingham County

Genesee County

The City of Lansing

The City of East Lansing

The City ofAnn Arbor

The City of Flint

Should hair discrimination be added to Michigan's Elliot Larson Civil Rights Act? How about people who are follically challenged, can we be included in this "hair discrimination" category?

I could think of hundreds of possible actions to amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act for.

Can you?