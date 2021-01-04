Michigan Lawmakers Get Election Issues Update

A number of state legislators from Michigan today are mulling over what they learned in a national teleconference. They were joined by counterparts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They heard from leaders of a national nonprofit election integrity watchdog group about questions and issues lingering from the November 3rd General election. The nonprofit organization Got Freedom characterizes the issues as irregularities and lawlessness as they relate to the 2020 Presidential election. Got Freedom is now working on setting up a similar briefing for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

The group is taking the wraps off more than 1,400 pages of related material which was presented during the teleconference, which also included a presentation by President Donald Trump. All the documentation is now available for anyone to review online. About 300 legislators from the three states along with other interested Americans participated.

Phil Kline hosted the event on behalf of the nonprofit. He is a former Attorney General from Kansas and a leader of the Amistad Project. Kline says, “This information should serve as an important resource for state legislators as they make calls for state legislatures to meet to investigate the election and consider decertifying their state election results. The integrity of our elections is far too important to treat cavalierly, and elected officials deserve to have all relevant information at their disposal as they consider whether to accept the reported results of the 2020 elections, especially in states where the process was influenced by private interests.”

One key area reviewed during the teleconference is a look at what Kline calls unprecedented public-private partnerships. He says that created a two-tiered election system in the states that determined the winner of the Electoral College. That work was largely funded by more than $400 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The public-private partnerships are claimed to have bolstered voter turnout in Democratic strongholds while depressing turnout in conservative areas. The watchdog group claims that is a clear violation of constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection.