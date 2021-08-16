Michigan Legislature Talks Unemployment And Bridge Security

The Michigan Legislature will be busy on Tuesday, with two different committees looking into Mackinac Bridge Security and the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

On Tuesday, a Media Advisory announced that legislators will be looking into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency. The announcement was made that a House Oversight Committee will be looking into numerous struggles for the state’s UIA. In addition to people being unable to get needed assistance and unemployment fraud spurred on by decisions made by the agency, the most recent struggles involve federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) claimants.

Roughly 650,000 PUA claimants have been asked to refile information to make sure they’re eligible for benefits. Recent reports show that many Michiganders may be in a position where they have to pay money back to the state, due to a mistake made with state-developed data. The House Oversight Committee is providing concerned individuals a platform to share their experiences with UIA while pursuing effective solutions. That investigation begins Tuesday at 9 AM.

Also on Tuesday, a meeting of the House Transportation Committee will be looking at security at the Mackinac Bridge. A recent bomb threat forced a closure of the bridge which serves as the gateway between the state’s two peninsulas and provides crossings for thousands each day. According to Monday’s Media Advisory, the committee will provide people throughout the state with an in-depth look at safety precautions for “The Mighty Mac.” Tuesday’s bridge security meeting will take place at 10:30 AM.