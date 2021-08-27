The all stars from Taylor North will get a shot at redemption in the semi-finals of the Little League World Series in Williamsport PA Saturday.

Just a day after suffering their first set back in the double elimination tournament, the boys from Taylor North have shown their mettle and will get an opportunity to play their way into the championship game.

The team from suburban Detroit lost their first game Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii, 2-0, and had to play against Texas, a team they battled to a 6-5 win earlier in the week.

But it wasn't nearly as close this time around, as the Michiganders pounded out 14 hits, en route to a 15-6 drubbing of the team from Abilene to advance to the nationally televised semi-final tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon against Hawaii.

The game will be broadcast on ABC-TV beginning at 3:30pm. The winner will advance to Sunday's national title game.

Cameron Thorning continued his hot hitting in the tournament with a double and home run in a big third inning for the Michigan team. The eight run outburst blew open a close contest, and the team waltzed in from there with their third victory in four games.

In an interesting side note, the team Taylor North defeated to win the Great Lakes regional, Hamilton, OH is still alive in the other bracket, so it could be an all-Great Lakes championship game.

Ohio defeated California, 4-2, to advance to the other semi-final game against South Dakota, who has one of the most dominant pitchers in the tournament so far in Gavin Weir, who has tossed four no-hitters in district, regional and World Series games.

The South Dakotans have yet to give up any runs in the three World Series games they've played.