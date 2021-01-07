Michigan Looking At Banning Guns At State Capitol

According to FOX 17, Representative Sarah Anthony had previously wanted guns banned at the Capitol Building in Lansing after more than a dozen men were arrested for their plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Not to mention there were also armed protesters inside Michigan's Capitol Building at a protest earlier this year that had many staff members as well as state representatives very uneasy and fearful of their lives.

I'm a gun owner and I like my guns for hunting purposes, but what I don't understand is the need to take a gun to protest or a protest march. Whether it be at the state Capitol Building or a rally in Rosa Parks Circle downtown Grand Rapids.

Guns are for protection at home, hunting and recreational shooting. Let's not forget they are used to protect us by our police and armed services. I just don't believe they should be used to protest.

With protesters now entering our Nation's Capitol Building and violently trying to get into a Senate session on our country's election, there are several Michigan representatives both Republican and Democrat that feel uncomfortable with citizens entering our the building they legislate in with firearms.