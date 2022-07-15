Michigan Lottery Record: Man Wins $6,000,000 On A Scratch Off
If you have any friends or family that live in Cheboygan, Michigan you might want to check in on them because they're now $6,000,000 richer.
The Michigan Lottery shared online that the winning scratch-off ticket was bought at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart, located at 8114 Mill Street in Vanderbilt.
How Was The Winning Ticket Purchased
The scratch-off winner who chose to remain anonymous told the Michigan Lottery about how they won.
I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on payday. I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted to try it. We stopped at the store on the way to work so that I could buy one and I scratched it when I got in my car. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out!
New $50 Scratch Off Ticket From The Michigan Lottery
The winning ticket was a $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game that cost $50.
What's He Going To Do With The Money
The man chose to receive his $6 million as a one-time lump sum of about $4.1 million instead of 30 annuity payments for the full prize total. With his winnings, he plans to take a trip to Disneyland and save the rest.
