PHOTO GALLERY: Michigan’s Mail Carriers, 1890s-1917

In this digital age of texting and social media, the idea of a mail carrier may seem a bit antiquated, at least to most anyone under 30. But they are still out there, filling your mailbox.

Does the old saying still hold true: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds”.

Most definitely, even though the origin of that phrase has nothing to do with postal carriers. According to Postal Facts, it came from a book titled The Persian Wars by Greek historian Herodotus, referring to Persian Empire messengers during the Greek and Persian conflicts from 500-449 BC.

Over the years there have been plenty of jokes at the postal carrier's expense, relating to:

1) Carriers vs. dogs

2) Lonely housewives

3) Going postal

…..but they still kept plugging along.

In these current times, we've been buying more stuff online, and who can deny the excitement when you see that post office truck pull up and bring a package? I look forward to it!

In the gallery below, you'll find over 30 vintage photos of Michigan mail carriers, from the 1890s to 1917. Their modes of delivery included horses, dogs, buggies, sleds, bicycles, jalopies, and just plain walking.

Many carriers were required to wear a uniform, which resembled an old-time train conductor...you'll see those in the photos as well. Take a look!

MICHIGAN MAIL CARRIERS, 1890s-1917