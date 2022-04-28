Michigan Man allegedly attacks two men with an ax then when the police arrive he punches one of the officers.

Two Men Allegedly Attacked By Ax in Michigan

Antonio Gravante/Getty Images/EyeEm Antonio Gravante/Getty Images/EyeEm loading...

WOOD reported that Wednesday morning a man allegedly attacked two men with an ax and then punched a Michigan State Police trooper in Almena Township.

Ruined Shed olcayduzsun/Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Two guys were out walking and saw a man near a shack in the woods. When they approached him he punched one of the guys in the face and kept beating the man. The other guy tried to help out his buddy and that is when the aggressor went into the shack and pulled out an ax and began to take some swings at the two men.

/ThinkStock/GettyStock /ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

When the Michigan State Police arrived the man with the ax punched the trooper in the face. No word on what the trooper's condition is but the man with the ax had to be tased and was eventually arrested.

