Michigan Man Charged With Killing Wolves, Bald Eagles

The 56 year old Pickford man says he did it because 'he likes to'. I hope he likes prison food.

Kurt Johnston Duncan was arraigned in Chippewa County Wednesday with 125 wildlife crimes, including killing 18 wolves and three bald eagles.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources say Duncan also illegally killed deer, turkeys, bear and bobcats. According to charges filed, he told officers he was using the animal carcasses for a variety of crafts, and selling and disposing of them.

Johnston faces 90 days in jail and fines for each wolf and eagle killed, and an additional 90 days in jail for the other animals.

The Chippewa County Prosecutor's Office is seeking $30,000 in total restitution for the deaths of the animals.

Duncan pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to charging documents, Duncan told officers he killed the animals because he could and that 'he liked to do it.'

Anyone witnessing a natural resources crime or having information about such a crime is encouraged to call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.