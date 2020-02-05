Michigan Man has Been Extradited Because of TV Show

A man from Southwest Michigan has been extradited back to the United States after being featured on an investigative television show.

According to WOOD, 53-year-old William Troy Stanson has been on the run since 2015 and has now been arrested after being featured on the investigative TV show In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Stanson was charged with one count of first degree sexual assault of a minor in Niles Michigan and two more counts of accosting a minor then took off on the run to Mexico.

When Stanson was profiled on the TV show, within hours of it airing tips started coming in and directed authorities to the exact location where he was hiding out. A few days after the show had aired on television, the Mexican authorities picked up Stanson and placed him into police custody.

Shortly after Stanson's arrest, he was extradited to the U.S. and soon will arrive to Berrien County's jail.

Prosecutors plan on throwing the book at Stanson by charging him with fleeing to avoid prosecution, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, failure to appear for sentencing on the original charge of accosting a minor.