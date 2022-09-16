Michigan Man Steals Lotto Ticket Wins $100 and Goes to Jail

A Michigan man could end up behind bars for 10 years after attempting to redeem a $100 winning ticket.

In the middle of the night on Sept 9th, a man broke into JoJo’s Refresh Shop in Auburn and went on a free shopping spree. He used his five-finger discount on scratch-off lottery tickets, a couple of packs of smokes, and $50 cash. The entire incident was caught on security camera footage. Then later that same day, the unlucky man thought he was lucky when he won $100 from one of the scratch-off lottery tickets. So, he decided to go get his money according to court records obtained by Mlive,

The man had apparently gone to another Auburn store and tried cashing in a $100-winning lottery ticket but was rebuffed when staff there told him there was a technical problem with their system and it could not be redeemed.

The 40-year-old suspect was later found at his home just which was a short walk from the convenience store that was robbed. The police report shows that the police not only found other lottery tickets that were stolen from JoJos's Refresh Shop, but also a wheelchair covered in the flakey mess that comes off of scratch-off tickets.

It may have been difficult to identify the thief from the security footage had he not walked right by the store he broke into wearing the same clothing he wore in the video on the same day as the crime. Attempting to cash in his winning/stolen $100 lottery ticket was for sure the nail in the coffin for this suspect. He is now facing one count of breaking and entering a building with the intent to commit larceny.