Michigan Man Threatens Authorities With a Chainsaw

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities in Eaton Rapids responded to a complaint about an open burning violation. When police and firefighters arrived they were soon threatened by a man wielding a running chainsaw.

According to reports, the police and firefighters arrived on the scene and encountered a 44-year-old man who, allegedly, quickly produced a chainsaw, started it up and began threatening the officers and firefighters with it.

The man eventually dropped the chainsaw and fled inside the home. On his retreat, officers unsuccessfully deployed a taser. The man then barricaded himself in a bedroom, which led to a brief standoff.

The officers called for assistance from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte Police Department, and Michigan State Police, though the man still refused to surrender. Once authorities breached the bedroom via forcible entry, the man initially resisted arrest, but eventually the officers handled the situation.

“I am very proud of the officers who handled this situation and am grateful neither they, the suspect, or anyone else was harmed,” Chief Larry Joe Weeks said via WILX. “The officers used incredible restraint handling an incident that easily could have ended very differently.”

No injuries were reported for either party. The suspect was taken into custody, lodged in Eaton County Jail where he awaits his charges which will likely consist of felonious assault and resisting and obstructing an officer.

