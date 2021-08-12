Every time I see news about a Michigander hitting the jackpot I think "man I wish I could win" but I need to actually play first. I hardly play cuz I hate losing so bad that I don't even bother. but now after reading what this guy did I may have to rethink this.

A 59-year-old Macomb County man matched all five of his Fantasy 5 numbers to win the jackpot of $376,564 on July 31st. The anonymous man told Michigan Lottery officials that he normally plays the Fantasy 5 when the jackpot starts getting higher, but he usually chooses easy pick numbers... until now.

The man admitted that he actually studied previous winning numbers to see what numbers were hitting the most and he based his picks on that.

I watched the drawing that night and the numbers looked pretty familiar. I went to the kitchen to grab my ticket and as I was looking it over, I just kept thinking: ‘No way is this happening to me!'

Well, it happened and his plan worked.

It's actually a pretty brilliant idea if you think about it. Just study the numbers and give it a go with your favorite lottery game. He didn't specify how far back he checked numbers but you might as well go as far back as you need to or when you start noticing a pattern.

The lucky man said he plans on taking a vacation and investing the rest.

Fantasy 5 costs $1/play and is a nightly draw at 7:29 p.m.

A few weeks ago, a Grand Rapids man also won playing the Fantasy 5. He cashed out at $100,000. He didn't have a special hack to win, but he said instead of playing his usual numbers he took the easy pick route instead.