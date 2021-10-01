In my circle of friends, especially as women in their 30's, we have often discussed how early Disney movies set up unrealistic expectations for us finding a "prince charming". I will admit, I too fell victim to these unrealistic expectations...but not about boys. Instead, I wanted that library from Beauty and the Beast.

That desire for a giant library follows me to this day which would explain why I made an audible gasp when I saw pictures from a mansion currently listed for sale in Grosse Pointe Park, MI.

Listed by Jeffrey LLaneza at Signature Sotheby's International Realty, also found on Zillow, this mansion will cost you $4,750,000. But, once you see the pictures you'll understand why.

The home includes:

5 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

A 4 car garage

The most beautiful private library I've ever seen

Clearly, my focus is on one thing...that library!

With vaulted ceilings (that are more artwork than ceilings), dozens of chandeliers, and crown molding galore this is an impressive home. Even more impressive is the fact that it was built by the original owner, Hal H. Smith, in 1929.

Take a tour of this home and see if you pick up "Beauty and the Beast" vibes as I do:

