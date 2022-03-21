Trying to find a house right now seems impossible. The inventory is low, people are paying outrageous prices, and waiving inspections just to land a house.

My wife Lindsey and I know this all too well. We've been trying to buy a house since the fall of 2021. We've come close but lost out on three houses because we wouldn't waive an inspection.

We find ourselves constantly looking for new houses to pop up online and sometimes find ones that we could never afford but can't stop looking at. This house located at 51005 Lake Park Dr in New Buffalo, Michigan is one of them.

This Pure Michigan Mansion Overlooks Lake Michigan And Has A Movie Room This Michigan mansion located at 51005 Lake Park Dr, New Buffalo, MI comes with so much and could be yours for $4,900,000. The house was built in 2002 and comes with 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and over 10,000 sq ft. It has a pool that overlooks Lake Michigan and a private movie room in the basement.

