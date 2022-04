If you grew up in Michigan, you likely have been to a few farmer's markets in your life. I always look forward to picking up some sweet corn and fresh berries from a local market.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

USA Today just came out with "The 10 Best Public Markets in America" and a Michigan market was voted as one of the best in the country.

Get our free mobile app

Number 10 - Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco, California

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Number 9 - Findlay Market in Findlay, Ohio

Credit: Findlay Market via Facebook Credit: Findlay Market via Facebook loading...

Number 8 - Milwaukee Public Market in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Credit: Milwaukee Public Market via Facebook Credit: Milwaukee Public Market via Facebook loading...

Number 7 - Lancaster Central Market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Credit: The Lancaster Central Market via Facebook Credit: The Lancaster Central Market via Facebook loading...

Number 6 - The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, California

Credit: Original Farmers Market, Los Angeles Credit: Original Farmers Market, Los Angeles via Facebook loading...

Number 5 - Chicago French Market in Chicago, Illinois

Credit: Chicago French Market via Facebook Credit: Chicago French Market via Facebook loading...



Number 4 - Boston Public Market in Boston, Massachusetts

Credit: Boston Public Market (100 Hanover Street, Boston) via Facebook Credit: Boston Public Market (100 Hanover Street, Boston) via Facebook loading...

Number 3 - Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan

Credit: Eastern Market Partnership via Facebook Credit: Eastern Market Partnership via Facebook loading...

Number 2 - Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington

Credit: Pike Place Market via Facebook Credit: Pike Place Market via Facebook loading...

Number 1 - Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Love Coffee? Get Michigan Roasted Brands At Meijer Love Coffee? Get Michigan Roasted Brands At Meijer