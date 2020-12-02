Michigan-Maryland Game This Saturday Cancelled

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Wednesday that it will be pausing football practices and that the Saturday, December 5th game against Maryland has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. This decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals and the local health department.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety, and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches, and staff as our utmost priority,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Daily testing will continue and medical professionals will decide when to resume practice. The earliest practice can resume will be Monday, Dec. 7.

The news comes after the Big Ten match between Minnesota and Northwestern was also scratched for the weekend.

Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing is still on, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day won’t be on the sideline because of coronavirus protocols. The Buckeyes had to cancel last weekend’s game with Illinois.