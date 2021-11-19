Michigan Health Officials Issue Face Mask Advisory Regardless of Vaccination Status

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a mask advisory for all Michigan residents regardless of vaccination status.

The advisory, issued Friday, November 19, 2021, recommends that all Michiganders over the age of two wear masks indoors in all settings.

Additionally, the MDHHS suggests that establishments put a mask policy in place.

The advisory is part of a Public Health Advisory issued by MDHHS.

In a release, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said,

The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned. We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

Officials have stressed that this is an advisory, not a mandatory. They also highly recommend that Michiganders get vaccinated for the flu.