McDonald’s Teases Massive Change to Michigan Location Menus

McDonald's seems to be pulling out every trick in the book in 2025. The fast food brand recently announced an investment in new and old favorite chicken items. Now, the famous Golden Arches are teasing something every McDonald's customer will welcome.

A series of tantalizing posts on social media has consumers wondering if McDonald's will make a significant change to the menu, one that customers have been clamoring for for years.

The first post simply read "breakfast". It was soon followed by another post saying "no one asks for all day lunch," hinting that McDonald's may bring back all-day breakfast menus on a national scale. That means us Michiganders can roll through the McDonald's drive-thru at 4 pm to snag a McGriddle, hashbrowns or even an Egg McMuffin.

With that in mind, the timing is a bit surprising to bring back all-day breakfast items. Egg prices have never been higher, and with no indication that those prices will come down, many retailers are surcharging customers for items that include eggs.

Whether or not McDonald's will do the same remains to be seen, though they aren't yet among the restaurants that have implemented surcharges.

McDonald's has given all-day breakfast a try in the past. Back in 2015, McDonald's introduced an all-day breakfast menu, though it didn't last long. In 2019, McDonald's corporate left it up to the franchisees to choose which breakfast items they would carry throughout the day - which ultimately led to many tossing the McGriddles and McMuffins back in the freezer for the afternoon.

McDonald's completely eliminated all-day breakfast in 2020 during the pandemic.

READ MORE: It's Breakfast Heaven at Michigan's Most Iconic Diner

Michiganders were excited about the addition of chicken tenders and the chicken wraps coming back to the menu when they were announced earlier this year, so there's no doubt this would be a poplar change as well. After all, according to one study, Michigan's favorite overall menu item from McDonald's is the hash browns.

Rejoice, Michigan. If McDonald's goes through with this change, you'll be able to have all of the hashbrowns you can stomach.

