Michigan McDonald’s Soon Serving New Item and Old Favorite

I have to admit, McDonald's has stepped it up recently. The food has tasted a bit better and the menu has offered more variety. There might still be a ways to go to flesh out the menu, but it seems the company is making the effort, especially with chicken items

Soon enough, Michigan customers will see two chicken items make their way to the McDonald's menu.

Back in December, McDonald's president Joe Erlinger revealed that Snack Wraps would be making a comeback in 2025.

Considering the Dollar Menu is a thing of the past, it's nice to see a cheaper option return to the menu. For anyone who doesn't remember or never gave these Snack Wraps a chance, they're a simple combination of chicken, cheese and lettuce wrapped up in a tortilla.

They're simple but effective, and let's be real, McDonald's does fried, white-meat chicken pretty well. That's why the additions to the menu don't stop at the snack wrap.

Last week, McDonald's also announced a new chicken item will soon come to the national menu: chicken tenders.

I've complained in the past that Michigan is void of chicken tender restaurants, so it looks like I'll have to give McDonald's new chicken tenders a try once they become available.

Of course, you aren't misremembering, McDonald's did have tenders once before - and they were solid tenders, in my opinion. Those were called the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and released in 2017. Just like the Snack Wraps, those tenders were pulled from the menu in 2020.

These new tenders will be called McCrispy Chicken Strips. According to the lucky folks in North Carolina who already got to try these new tenders, they're crispier than before thanks to a new breading.