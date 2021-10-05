Michigan McDonald’s Manager Being Lauded For Quick Action

A McDonald's manager was drawn into a medical emergency, and his quick action may have saved a life.

This scene played out last week in Southgate, which is downriver from Detroit (or as Journey calls it 'South Detroit').

Susan Causey had just picked her husband up from the local senior center where he goes to play cards every week. She noticed he was sluggish and out of it, even stumbling at times, and she also knew what this meant. He was going into diabetic shock.

Normally, she keeps a sweet treat in her purse for such an emergency, but this time she was out, so she drove quickly across the street to the McDonalds restaurant, where she found herself third in line at the drive-thru.

"When you're a diabetic, you can drop so fast. You can go from shock to coma, and I knew he was at a very close point of coma," Susan told Channel 7 News.

She couldn't wait and immediately asked the clerk at the first window to please just hand her the orange juice now, as she couldn't wait for the second window.

That's when manager James Dalpiaz jumped into action. The panicky clerk told James about it, so he grabbed an orange juice, poured some sugar in it, and quickly handed it to Susan, and she was able to avert disaster.

James has an aunt who also has diabetes and knew the extra sugar would help solve the issue.

"I didn't even think to tell him to put sugar in it. You know, when stuff like this happens, I don't care how many times it happens, I always get shook up," said Susan. "You've got to react pretty quick to it. And he did. So he's my little hero forever."

Meanwhile, James just wants everyone to know he was merely in the right place at the right time, and anyone else in that situation probably would have done the same thing.

"I'm really humbled by all the responses I'm getting, because I'm kind of shy guy, so I feel like I don't deserve it, you know, I'm just doing what was right," said Dalpiaz.