Memorial Days in Michigan: 1867-1932

Years, decades...even two or three centuries have gone by and we've basically celebrated Memorial Day the same way: Parades, American flags, cemetery gatherings, etc.

This is not intended to be a long-winded article, but a look back at some of Michigan's past Memorial Day celebrations, parades, soldier's monuments, etc.

If you're barbecuing, traveling, swimming, or just watching TV at home...take a few minutes out to scroll through the photo gallery below. Then, take a look at a gallery of photos from Michigan's involvement in World War I and World War II here.

Always remember what Memorial Day is all about - and it's not about burgers and beer.

Get our free mobile app

DECORATION DAY MEMORIALS AND PARADES

MORE: Some Fun Photos From Michigan's Past

MORE: Take a Look at These Abandoned Amusement Park Rides

MORE TO EXPLORE: Michigan's Grand Canyon

Check Out This Awesome Scale Model of the Grand Haven Pier