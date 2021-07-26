Michigan Working To Launch Statewide Mental Health Crisis Line

A stronger focus on mental health issues was one of the major things brought to the forefront during the pandemic and now, Michigan is putting together a way to directly help people who are struggling.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL)

MiCAL is a 24/7 mental health crisis support line that Second Wave Michigan says is "just the first step of a larger plant to roll out improved mental health crisis services across the state."

For now, this service will be available in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula but are working to bring MiCAL's services to the entire state by the fall of 2022.

Those services include 24/7 phone, chat and text support provided by trained specialists for those who are experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis and call or text 844-44MICAL (844-446-4225) and chat through the MiCAL website.

A Three-Part Plan

According to Second Wave Michigan, setting up the crisis lines came with first step back in April of 2020, a mental health "warmline" that MDHHS established in response to the impacts COVID-19 had on people's mental well-being.

Furthering the resources that come with MiCAL's plans, there will also be "brick-and-mortar crisis stabilization units and mobile crisis first response" that Second Wave Michigan says will be similar to an emergency room at a hospital. It will be open 24/7 but Second Wave says patient care "will be trauma-focused and tailored to people with behavioral health needs."

Continuing Care and Resources

This whole system is about more than just getting people through what they are struggling with and then sending them on their way.

"During the call, the crisis specialists share resources that callers can utilize within their own communities," Second Wave Michigan reports. "If continued care is warranted, MiCAL initiates a warm hand-off to mental health providers located within the caller's community."

So, MiCAL gets callers connected with community resources that can help them and proceeds to check in further.

There is so, so much more that goes into it that as someone who benefits from the help of mental health resources, means so much to see the state of Michigan taking this kind of initiative and building up programs like this. I truly hope this is a resource people will take full advantage of and hopefully this will help a lot of people and possibly save a lot of lives.

For more information on MiCAL you can CLICK HERE for Second Wave's coverage and detailed explanation or you can CLICK HERE from the MiCAL website.

If you are in crisis right now, until the program gets underway state-wide, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at (800)-273-8255.