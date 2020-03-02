Michigan Mom Born on Leap Day Gives Birth on Leap Day [VIDEO]

A Metro-Detroit woman was able to celebrate her Leap Day birthday this weekend by giving birth to a beautiful baby girl, also born on February 29th.

Christina Squire's daughter Riley Kincaid was born on Saturday at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit.

"Technically, I'm only six, I've only had six birthdays," Christina quipped about the incredible coincidence.

Riley's dad Billy tells WXYZ that he's glad everything went smoothly during the delivery.

