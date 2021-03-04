Michigan Mom Dies While Saving Twin Boys in Car Crash [VIDEO]

Get our free mobile app

A Lincoln Park woman died while saving the lives of her twin sons during a car wreck in the Detroit area Monday night.

Hillarie Galazka and her boys were returning to their Lincoln Park home when their vehicle was rear-ended on an I-96 ramp. The 29-year-old's family tells WJBK that she used her body to protect her boys from the impact of the crash.

"Her body saved them," her mother, Jodie Kelley, told the station. "The boys say they saw her open her eyes and look at them, and then she closed her eyes, never opened them again. They remember that."

The man who hit Galazka's vehicle shouldn't have been driving.

Michigan State Police report that the 25-year old man who struck Galazka was speeding and driving on a suspended license. He fled the scene but was later found at a Detroit area hospital.

Kelley says the loss is devastating to the family.

"She was my best friend she's gone now," she said.

Galazka's brother expressed his grief as well.

"I'm just glad the babies survived a tragedy for the family," said Hillarie's brother Jacob Galazka. "Everyone loves those kids. Everyone loves Hillarie. She is a good-hearted, strong, beautiful woman. She didn't deserve this death."

Galazka's mother says the man who hit her daughter was going 90 miles per hour.

Specific charges the man may face are unavailable at this time. The incident remains under investigation.