Michigan Mom Warns Parents To Check Their Kids Phones After Son Goes Missing

A 15-year-old boy is missing and his mom wants to warn other parents after she found messages telling her son to kill himself before he was last seen.

A Michigan mother warns other parents about the need to keep close tabs on their children's phone and social media activity after discovering her son had been receiving messages telling him to kill himself in the months before he disappeared. That was not all she found either. There were other concerning conversations with an adult that shocked Shane's mother.

15-year-old Shane McLaughlin has been missing for over a month. He was last seen leaving his Flat Rock, Michigan residence on camera at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was wearing a black shirt and black jean shorts. He had a black Nike duffle bag and was wearing black Nike air force shoes.

Shane is described as having a light complexion, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, blonde hair, and brown eyes. He wears a gold hoop earring in his left ear and has a heartbeat tattoo on the inside of his left arm.

Anyone with information on Shane's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Flat Rock Police Department at 734-782-2496 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.