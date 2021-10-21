Many Mothers ask me what they can do to help save America from the left’s agenda to destroy America and change it to what they believe will be a socialist Utopia. If you are seeing what more Moms are now seeing and want to voice your concern I may have found one option for you to have your voice be heard. Many Moms have told me that they are concerned about what the leftist's policies are doing to their children’s future:

at school where in some cases they are and in others they want to teach them that white children are racist and black children are victims from birth

wide open borders

defunding of and/or talking very poorly about the police

uncontrollably spending. Yes the Republicans also are guilty of uncontrollable spending but not even close to the rate the Democrat’s are

inflation like we have not seen since Jimmy Carter

The current Democrat/Socialist Party is determined to own you from cradle to grave as they push more and more welfare that covers you from birth, if they allow you to be born, to the grave.

You must understand that the more you become entangled via welfare with the government the more they own you. Now that I think about it, it is interesting how the Democratic Party actually wants to own human beings. They would not verbalize that but that is what they are doing via their ever-expanding welfare state.

Mom’s someone has enlightened me to a group named Mom’s for America. According to their website:

“Founded in Dayton, Ohio, in 2004, Moms for America® is national, non-profit 501(c)(3) educational corporation rooted in the principles of liberty and virtue upon which our nation was founded, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family through the women and mothers of America. Moms for America is a national movement of mothers reclaiming our culture for truth, family, freedom and the Constitution; reviving the sense of community and spirit of sisterhood that once thrived among the women of America. We are many faces from many places combining our talents, experience, and resources to support and encourage each other in the most important work we’ll ever do—raising and nurturing the future of America.”

If you want to join other Moms to help save our Country consider reviewing their website and seeing if these Moms are a Mom’s group you want to join.

