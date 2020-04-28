The Great Michigan Moose Transfer of 1985

Thanks to Algonquin Park in Ontario, Canada, Michigan's Upper Peninsula was replenished with plenty of moose.

The reason for this dates back to the late 1800s when numerous fires and the lumber trade diminished the number of trees and eliminated forests. As the woods began to re-grow, the white-tailed deer prospered, but not the moose. The Michigan moose were being infected by a parasitic brainworm found in the deer. Harmless to deer, but fatal to moose.

In the early 1900s, all moose in the Upper Peninsula had died off and completely disappeared.

While moose could cross over from Canada to Michigan via Sault Ste. Marie, they were still encountering the deer and getting infected. So, the “Great Moose Transfer of 1985” was implemented.

Canadian moose were found by helicopter, tranquilized, given a physical, put in a sling, earplugged, blindfolded, and flown to Michigan.

Within two weeks, 10 bullmoose, 1 cow and 18 pregnant cows were transferred to Michigan, establishing a new herd of moose and thousands more in the years to come.

While Michigan's moose population is constantly being monitored, who knows? In the future, another Great Moose Transfer is not impossible!

I gotta be there for that.....

THANKS TO:

ALGONQUIN PARK



