‘World’s Deadliest’ Creature Spreading Another Deadly Virus In Michigan

You don't earn the notion of the "World's Deadliest Creature" without some variety in your game. Mosquitos are known for being problematic across the globe, primarily for spreading malaria. However, another virus they carry has seen a recent uptick in case numbers.

According to the CDC, regions in the Americas have recorded nearly 10 million cases of the dengue virus, spread by mosquitos, in 2024 compared to just 4.6 million last year. While this affects all countries in the Americas, the United States is seeing its own rise in numbers in the 48 continental states.

Dengue cases are expected, but the 745 that have been reported through the first six months of the year is higher than normal.

As for Michigan, numbers in 2024 are hard to come by, but it's worth noting that Michigan has had approximately 145 cases total since 2010, which ranks 15th in the continental United States (not including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, US Virgin Islands territories or Hawai'i).

Even though Michigan isn't technically a mosquito hot spot due to its climate, there is still a greater-than-normal risk of contracting the dengue virus from a mosquito in the Mitten State. Heavily populated areas in Southeast Michigan and around Grand Rapids have seen the largest number of dengue virus cases over the past decade.

What if I get the Dengue Virus?

The dengue virus affects people differently. According to the CDC, about one in four people who contract the virus get sick, and those who do get sick can experience mild to severe symptoms. Severe symptoms can escalate within a matter of hours to life-threatening status.

It's important to monitor any potential symptoms after an encounter with a mosquito anyway, and looking out for the dengue virus is no different. Symptoms of the dengue virus include:

Dengue Virus Symptoms from CDC

Aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain)

Nausea, vomiting

Rash

Typically mild symptoms clear up in about a week. You'll need to seek immediate emergency help if you experience any of the following:

Belly pain or tenderness

Vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hours)

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool

Feeling extremely tired or restless

These warning signs affect roughly 1 in 20 people who get dengue and typically appear 24-48 hours after the initial fever has subsided.

Is There a Specific Mosquito to Watch Out For?

Yes, in fact, the CDC says most dengue cases in the Americas come from the Aedes genus of mosquitos, also known as the tiger mosquito.

Aedes Mosquito, Tiger Mosquito

They can be identified by the black and white markings on their back and legs. Unlike many mosquitos, they only bite during the daytime, primarily in the early mornings or just before dusk in the afternoon.