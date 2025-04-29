Michigan County Now Named Among America’s Most Beautiful

Michigan can get a bit of ding in the beauty rankings across the country if for no other reason than the sun is usually hiding behind a blanket of grey clouds. But the sky isn't the be-all end-all. Anyone who has spent any amount of time in the Mitten State knows what a beauty it is.

Of course, you just have to know where to look. The natural beauty in Michigan is often overlooked by folks who blindly think Detroit represents the state in every capacity or who fail to acknowledge the existence of the Upper Peninsula. That's why it isn't much of a surprise that the U.P. is where you'll find the most beautiful county in all of Michigan.

Michigan's Most Beautiful County Revealed

Love Exploring recently published an article naming and ranking America's most beautiful counties. Michigan didn't crack the top half of the overall rankings despite an excellent choice being made for the state's most beautiful county.

The honor goes to Keweenaw County, which encompasses the northern half of the Keweenaw Peninsula and Isle Royale National Park. The county is the northernmost territory in the state, the state's largest county by area, and the least populated county. It's also an excellent location for Yooperlite hunting. But, on top of it all, it's also the most beautiful.

Being wrapped by Lake Superior and including the natural beauty of the largest island in the Great Lakes, Keweenaw County holds a gorgeous sight around every corner.

READ MORE: Best Upper and Lower Peninsula Michigan Beaches for Rock Hunting

Most of the counties included on Love Exploring's rankings were touted for their natural beauty, especially those near notable bodies of water. Of course, it does seem that those prevalent overcast skies did knock a few points off for Keweenaw County, especially when you get to the top of the list where the horizon looks painted by a renaissance artist.

No matter, Michiganders can agree that Keweenaw hosts some of the most peaceful, beautiful locations not just in the state, but in the entire Midwest.

Copper Harbor, Keweenaw Peninsula