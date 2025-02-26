It’s Breakfast Heaven at Michigan’s Most Iconic Diner

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, why not eat it for any meal?

Breakfast food rocks, but in today's climate, not everyone has the time to scramble up some eggs and fry a few slices of bacon every morning. Come to think of it, I don't remember the last time I ate breakfast food at home for anything other than dinner.

While breakfast for dinner is always fun, breakfast diners know how to one-up your kitchen skills to a near magical degree. Having a go-to breakfast diner is a wonderful thing to have, and, thankfully, one of the best in the country is right here in Michigan.

Reader's Digest recently named the best diner in every state, and it just so happens that their choice for Michigan is an excellent choice whenever you get a craving for breakfast after 10 am (or before 5 am, we won't judge).

The Most Iconic Diner in Michigan

Fleetwood Diner in downtown Ann Arbor got the honor and just a glimpse of what they have on the menu can justify the choice.

Fleetwood Diner originally opened in 1949 as the Dagwood Diner, the first sidewalk cafe in Ann Arbor. Decades later, it still has a nostalgic, alternative vibe. Sure, the food looks incredible, but there's no high-class, snobby energy here.

Thankfully, Fleetwood Diner isn't just in Ann Arbor. Lansing and Grand Rapids also have their own locations, serving up breakfast plates and coffee 24 hours a day just like the original.

READ MORE: Michigan is Finally Solving Its Chicken Tender Problem in 2025

The Hippie Hash is the star of the show on Fleetwood Diner's menu.

Maybe it's about time Guy Fieri pays this place a visit to put that Hippie Hash to the test and let everyone else know about the most iconic diner in Michigan.

