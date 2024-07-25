Here is Where You Can Find Michigan’s Most Iconic Scenic View

Michigan is known for some breathtaking views throughout the state. The way nature shaped our unique state is truly a marvel.

Of course, it seems the further north you go in the state, the better the views get as nature takes a strong hold over the landscape of the state.

Choosing one scene to stand above the rest may be an easy task in some states. But in Michigan, it's a real toss-up. Do you stay south and look across the Detroit River to see the Ambassador Bridge connecting Michigan to Canada? What about looking on at the mighty Mackinac Bridge? Take a seat on the beaches of Lake Michigan, Superior, Erie or Huron and look beyond the horizon?

You'd be happy to enjoy any of them, but there is one scenic view in the state that stands above the rest as arguably the best view.

Many would agree with FinanceBuzz's choice as well - Miners Castle on Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. No matter what angle you see it from, it's one of the most beautiful of the many natural wonders of the Mitten State.

It's a popular destination (nearly 1 million people visited the national park in 2023), and it's one of the easiest places to view at Pictured Rocks as it's accessible by car.

For those out of the loop, for whatever reason, Pictured Rocks is about 11 miles northeast of Munising, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula. If you're coming from the Mackinac Bridge, it's about a two-hour drive once you cross the bridge into the UP.

Besides taking in breathtaking views, visitors can also take a variety of commercial tours, hike or camp at the park. More information can be found on their website.

