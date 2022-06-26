Detroit police and Child Protective Services made a gruesome discovery Friday (6/24), finding a young boy's body in his family's freezer.

SEE ALSO: U of M Study Says Students Suffered Ill Effects From Virtual Learning

The mother of the boy was arrested and taken into custody after the child's decomposing body was found in the basement freezer of the family's westside Detroit home.

Officers Praised for Their Intuition

Detroit Police Chief James White praised officers for making the discovery. He told reporters on Friday that it was unclear how long the boy's body had been in the freezer or when he died.

“This case has shocked me, shocked our investigators,” he said. “But the discovery would not have been possible without the officers' intuition. When they talked to the occupant of the home they recognized there was something not right about the conversation and the way this occupant was communicating with them. Initially, the conversation was just to push the officers away as if there was nothing going on."

Other Children Living in the Home

White indicated that there were other children living in the home, but has not yet been able to determine how much those children saw or how much they knew about the situation. He also said counseling is being sought for the officers who made the discovery.

“We’re getting support for the officers,” he said. "That’s something that no one should have to see. The other kids that were in the home, just imagine what they must have gone through and what they must have endured being inside of that home.”

This is an Ongoing Investigation

Reports indicate that the mother's name has not been released. The other children in the home have been turned over to CPS while the investigation continues.

Elementary School is Now Chic Luxury Home with Indoor Basketball Court Presto Chango! Talk about breathing new life into something in a big way. Once upon a time, this was Perry Elementary School in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Now, the former school is one of the coolest homes around. This place is 14,600 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 5 half bathrooms, a living/dining room with wet bar, gourmet kitchen, game room, gym, indoor basketball court, huge garage, and more. Originally listed for $2,375,000, this unique home just sold for $1,935,000. Take a look inside and be inspired!

Step Back in Time to the Days of Motown at This Detroit Airbnb Detroit is all about music and this Airbnb showcases the heart of it. Step back in time right in the thick of New Center Detroit, just steps away from the historic Motown Museum! Experience being a part of musical history surrounded by musical memorabilia in this meticulously restored 1911 home.