Michigan Mother Arrested After House Fire Injures 3 Children

A Michigan mother was arrested as of Monday morning after a weekend fire injured all three of her children.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department via WOODTV 8, 46-year-old Roconda Singleton of Grand Rapids was arrested on multiple charges from a weekend fire deemed to be the result of arson.

Singleton's three children, ages 12, 10 and 7, were injured in the blaze. The 12-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU after suffering burns and smoke inhalation-related injuries. The 10 and 7-year-old have been released from the hospital after their injuries were treated.

A press conference was held Monday afternoon in which Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom, Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief Brad Brown and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker detailed the case.

Allegedly, Singleton removed all seven of the smoke detectors from the home, doused the couch in lighter fluid and set the fire with her children inside the home. Singleton faces charges of first-degree arson and three counts of second-degree child abuse.

Winstrom said during the presser that he "cannot fathom any motive" though Becker said "it's a mental health issue" adding, “I think that’s what’s going to come out,” Becker said. “But a lot of the calls that they were getting were mental health-related for mom. But there’s … no prior child abuse.”

Winstrom said Children's Protective Services, the community and the children's father are all engaged in supporting the children through the event.

If convicted of her charges, Singleton would face 10-year felonies for each child abuse charge and a lifetime sentence for arson.