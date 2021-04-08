Michigan’s Love of Motorcycles: 1900-1940s

We always hear about America's love for motorcycles...yeah, but what about Michigan's love for bikes? COMPLETELY different.

Sure, there were plenty of Harleys out there, along with Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Honda bikes, but many, many others included Whizzer, Mustang, and Excelsior Auto Cycle.

The Indian motorcycle was a favorite of Michiganders in the early half of the 1900s and is the only brand of motorcycle that survived the Great Depression along with the Harley.

Anyone who has ever ridden has crashed. There can't be any denial, right? Even the most accomplished rider has accidents. Even me.....I drove my friend's bike right underneath a bus. Surprised to this day I wasn't hurt.

But this article is not about bike history, or individual tales of woe, or places up north where you can ride thru the wilderness on old railroad trails. This is meant to be a fond look back - to over 100 years ago - at Michigan's devotion to motorcycles, motorbikes, hogs, choppers, scooters, dirt bikes, mopeds – whatever you ride or wanna call 'em.

So take a look at the gallery below.

See some Michiganders from the early 1900s expressing their affection, desire, pride and passion for these cherished two-wheeled possessions...

MICHIGAN MOTORCYCLES, 1900-1940s