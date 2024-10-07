Michigan Motorcyclist Dies on I-94 While Lane Splitting

A Michigan motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Interstate 94 last Thursday, according to Michigan State Police via the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The motorcycle was operated by a 20-year-old man from Marshall, Michigan, in Calhoun County near the interchange of I-94 and I-69. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, police arrived on the scene just before 8 pm and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

According to reports, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on I-94 when troopers turned on their lights and sirens in an effort to get the driver to pull over. The motorcyclist did not pull over, instead speeding away from the troopers. The troopers did not pursue the bike as Michigan State Police are prohibited from pursuing a vehicle for common traffic violations.

While the incident is still under investigation, the Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the motorcyclist eventually lost control of his bike as he approached heavy traffic at the interchange. He attempted to split lanes, struck the front of another vehicle, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by oncoming traffic.

It has not been reported whether the rider wore a helmet. After traffic was shut down for three hours, no other injuries were reported.

For what it's worth, lane splitting is not legal in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Vehicle Code Section 257.660 (5):

(5) A person operating a motorcycle, moped, low-speed vehicle, electric personal assistive mobility device, or electric skateboard shall not pass between lines of traffic, but may pass on the left of traffic moving in his or her direction in the case of a 2-way street or on the left or right of traffic in the case of a 1-way street, in an unoccupied lane.

With that in mind, it's a sensitive subject among motorcycle riders that in certain circumstances, lane splitting can be the safest option for a rider. Of course, the argument is largely in favor of lane splitting in stand-still traffic and at traffic lights, not at interstate speeds.

More motorcycle laws in Michigan can be seen below.